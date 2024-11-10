Rams' Young Star Talks Last Week's Ejection
The Los Angeles Rams (4-4 will get their young star receiver back after he was ejected from last week's divisonal contest against the Seattle Seahawks. Second year wide out Puka Nacua is back in the lineup and ready for a breakout game against the Miami Dolphins (2-6) on Monday Night Football.
Nacua was asked about his physicality and the response that he gets from opposing players when competing.
"I think I definitely realized that not everybody wants to play football with the same physicality I do, so definitely when you see some stuff on tape and some stuff that happens in the game kind of feels uncharacteristic," Nacua said. "You're like maybe he was taking his opportunity but I feel like it's also a reminder for me that it's my goal to come out there and bring it with the physicality every single play. It's also a nice, subtle reminder to myself that every play is somebody's opportunity to either make a hit or take a hit. I want to be the one making it for sure."
The second-year star reflected on the first ejection of his career. He understands there is adversity to the game of football and being able to overcome those issues is very important.
"It was just a natural reaction," Nacu said. "I think that the phrase that kind of sticks out to me is reacting over responding. That was one thing that [Head] Coach [Sean] McVay always talks about is there are going to be ups and downs, but it's how you respond to those moments that makes it and it will define you. Being able to learn from something like that, but then also being like I come from a tough background and I'm never going to feel like somebody's trying to enforce their will. Outside the whistle, I'm going to make sure I stand on my ground."
The Rams will need Nacua on Monday night if they want to win their fourth-straight game. They will face the fourth best pass defense in the NFL from the Dolphins and Nacua will need to control the ball through contact while controlling his emotions.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE