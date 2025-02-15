Ranking Rams' Sean McVay and the 8 Best NFC Head Coaching Performances in 2024
The 2024 NFL Season was filled with dramatics, strong performances, and questionable coaching decisions. Here are the 8 NFC head coaches that didn't leave much to doubt. Rankings will be based on record, record in response to the talent on roster, and how the coach improved or failed their team from the previous season.
1. Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles. Super Bowl Champion. Blew out three of four playoff opponents. Eagles have one loss since October 1st.
2. Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders. With a rookie QB and a roster in the middle of a rebuild, Quinn won the franchise's first playoff game since Joe Gibbs and made it to the NFC title game.
3. Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions. The Lions were the best team in the NFL until they weren't. The problem is that their worst moment came in the playoffs with a decimated defense. Doesn't take away from the fact Campbell improved from 2023 into having one of the best regular seasons in NFL history.
4. Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams. Most teams would pack up their season after starting 1-4 but McVay with an inexperienced defense and an injury-riddled offense won the NFC West and were the closest team from knocking off the Eagles.
5. Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings. O'Connell won the NFL Coach of the Year for good reason as he gave new life to Sam Darnold's career while possessing an opportunistic defense and a quick-strike offense. However, losing to two teams twice sees O'Connell fall to five.
6. Matt LaFleur. In a complete shock to Mike Vrabel, it turns out teams can win with Malik Willis as their QB as LaFleur guided the Packers through Jordan Love's injury and through the toughest division in football. However, he did finish third in the NFC North, and a first-round playoff exit after making the divisional round the year before keeps LaFleur outside the top five.
7. Mike Macdonald, Seattle Seahawks. Despite having inconsistent play and having to rebuild the Seahawks' safety room, Macdonald was about five plays away from taking Seattle to the postseason.
8. Dave Canales, Carolina Panthers. While Todd Bowles and the Buccaneers won the NFC South, that was more a credit to Liam Coen. Canales on the other hand worked magic in his first year in Carolina, turning around the worst team in the NFL. The Panthers have a strong offensive line, one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL and Bryce Young was balling to end the season.
