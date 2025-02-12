Are the Rams and Eagles the NFL's Next Great Rivalry?
Jared Verse talked the talk, and then he walked his walk against the Philadelphia Eagles during the Rams Divisional Playoff loss at Lincoln Financial Field. While the Rams did not win on the day, they proved they are the most dangerous threat to the now Super Bowl Champions.
Rivalries between teams not in the same division are rare but they always bring fruitful results to the NFL. Legendary matchups have dominated every decade. The Steelers and Raiders in the 70s. The Broncos and Browns in the 80s. The 49ers and Cowboys in the 90s. The Patriots and Colts in the 2000s. The Patriots and Broncos in the 2010s and the Chiefs and the Bills currently.
However, the NFC is cooking up something special between the Rams and Eagles. Both sides possess Super Bowl-winning head coaches, top-five wide receivers, ferocious defensive lines and brilliant general managers.
Both franchises have two Super Bowl titles, a strong franchise history and owners that do not interfere with day-to-day football operations.
Like any good rivalry, there must be juxtaposition; there must be contrast. The young gun Jalen Hurts versus the savvy veteran gunslinger Matthew Stafford. The sunny shores of Los Angeles versus the cold streets of Philadelphia. The imposing will of the Eagles versus the never-say-die attitude of the Rams. Cinema.
The NFL needs more conference rivalries outside of their divisional matchups and considering both sides should control their divisions for the foreseeable future, the Rams and Eagles could find themselves facing off more often than one thinks.
In the NFC West, the 49ers are cash-strapped and this is before they have to pay Brock Purdy. The Seahawks do not have a permanent solution at QB and the Cardinals are well... the Cardinals.
In the NFC East, the Commanders need help across their offensive line, the Giants are so in the hole we don't need to go into more detail, and the Cowboys are well... the Cowboys.
The Chiefs and the Bills are not enough because the Bills can not win in the playoffs. It's up to the Eagles and Rams to carry the torch for the league.
While the Rams and Lions do not like each other, that will die out once Matthew Stafford retires. The Rams and Eagles are fueled by players still on rookie deals, so do not be surprised if the NFL schedules both teams for the regular-season opener.
