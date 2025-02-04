The Rams Wheeling and Dealing Era Needs to Remain in the Past
The Rams' victory in Super Bowl LVI was the ultimate justification for a series of trades executed by Rams GM Les Snead that would see the franchise go seven years between making a first-round selection.
Before Jared Verse was selected by the Rams, the team's previous first-round selection was Jared Goff in 2016. The team used first-round picks to trade up to acquire Goff and then they would flip Goff and more first-round selections to Detroit for Matthew Stafford. They would also use some selections to acquire Jalen Ramsey.
While those moves did result in a title, it was almost a career-ending move if 49ers S Jaquiski Tartt doesn't drop a layup interception in the NFC Championship game. However all of that is in the past and while it did work out, lighting rarely strikes twice and every team to emulate Snead's moves since have gotten burned.
Snead's move also burned the Rams, resulting in Sean McVay's first losing season in 2022, and if not for Puka Nacua working out as the second coming of Jerry Rice, the Rams might still be paying off the price paid for Super Bowl LVI.
Snead is a phenomenal drafter and McVay is the perfect coach to get the most out of a player. With that being said, the "Eff them picks" mindset needs to stay in the past.
Certain players have ignited the NFL's trade market with Myles Garrett being target number one. Any trade involving the Rams' 2025 first-round selection would set the team back years, especially with Stafford's future being unknown. The team has holes at receiver, linebacker, and tackle that need immediate attention while several other rooms are in need of young talent.
Looking back at Snead's drafting history, he nails first-round picks more times than not. Yes, some selections made Rams fans ask if he was serious but Aaron Donald and Todd Gurley solidified his reputation as a drafter and Jared Verse just affirmed it.
Considering the current state of the team, their finances, and the future beyond 2025, the Rams will need their high-priority picks. The good news is that their money starts to free up after next season so the team will be able to go after priority free agents as well.
