REPORT: Analyst Gives Rams the Credit They Deserve
The Los Angeles Rams have won four of their last five games, but the one game they lost was one they should have won. When the Rams faced the Miami Dolphins at home a few weeks ago, the Dolphins seemed to catch them off guard and kept them off balance all game.
Miami used a fierce defense and productive offense to keep the Rams at bay long enough to secure the victory. The loss set the Rams back in the race for the NFC West title and undoubtedly hurt their playoff chances a little.
After beating the New England Patriots last week, the Rams return home to face the Philadelphia Eagles in a game they will be the underdogs. Los Angeles knows all about being the underdog after starting the season 1-4.
Still, NFL expert Pete Prisco recently released his predictions for every game this week, and he picked the Rams to pull off the upset by a score of 28-21.
“The Eagles have righted their issues from earlier in the year to take ahold of the NFC East,” Prisco said. “But this is a long trip against a good team that can't really afford any more losses. With the Rams offense back on track with the return to health of their receivers, I think they show up here and pull off the upset.”
A win on Sunday night would do wonders for the Rams' chances of making the playoffs and team morale. A win over an Eagles team that has won six games in a row would give a young but talented Rams team even more confidence.
However, the Rams must play their best to beat the Eagles on Sunday night. Philadelphia is one of the best teams in the league for a reason, just like the Rams are 5-5 for a reason.
Los Angeles cannot let another home game slip through their fingers, especially after their disappointing loss to the Dolphins a few weeks ago. It may or may not seem like it, but Sunday night is all but a must-win for a Rams team trying to become only the 16th team since 1970 to start 1-4 and make the playoffs.
