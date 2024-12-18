REPORT: Are the Rams Facing a Trap Game on Sunday?
The Los Angeles Rams are on a roll, having won their last three out of four games, including winning the last three games in a row. The Rams appear to be peaking at the right time, with the playoffs approaching.
Rams head coach Sean McVay has gotten the most out of his team, which is even more admirable considering the injuries the Rams have sustained this season. The Rams have made it through many things; some other teams could not.
The Rams are still in the running for the NFC West title, which means they have little room for error.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network recently released his list of predictions for this weekend's games. Surprisingly, he believes the Rams' matchup with New York will be closer than many people think.
"The New York Jets have quietly been one of the more entertaining teams to watch over the last four games," Rolfe said. "They have scored 26.5 points per game and allowed 27.8 points per game in that span. All four of those contests have been decided by one score and have been decided in the final minutes.
"In that respect, they have found an intriguing partner in the Los Angeles Rams, who have seen four of their last five games decided by one score. The one concern with the Rams is that their offense is seemingly very hard to predict week to week. Additionally, this game looks set to be played in below-freezing temperatures, which could be tough for a team from a warm-weather climate that plays their football in a dome."
Rolfe noted the game between the Rams and the Jets could be much closer than many think. The Rams must be on high alert.
"The metrics for this game are very close, with Los Angeles having the edge offensively but New York boasting better numbers defensively and on special teams. On a neutral field, the Rams to win by three points would be the play, but in a potentially cold-weather game, it is hard to trust them with confidence to win and to cover. Therefore, this game is one to pass on in Week 16.
