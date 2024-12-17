How an Embarrassing Defeat Saved the Rams' Season
The Los Angeles Rams have won four of their last five games and are in prime position to win the NFC West and host a home playoff game. While all is well with the Rams, that one loss in the previous five games may have been the most critical regular season game of the year for the Rams and head coach Sean McVay.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley ran for nearly 300 yards against the Rams, which was truly an embarrassing performance. McVay spoke to the team following the loss and they have responded well.
"It took place the Wednesday that we got back from there," McVay said. "Really, you're always making sure that there are authentic ways of trying to reach the guys and be able to create a perspective and an understanding of what a blessing it is to have the opportunities that these guys have earned in regards to playing in the NFL and getting an opportunity to go compete with some of these challenges that occur on a weekly basis. It's the same thing with how we want to try to coach, influence, and affect positive change. That was 21 days ago, and when we come back on Wednesday, it'll be 18."
Multiple Rams players spoke about how McVay’s speech has fueled the Rams over the last few weeks. The Rams have not lost a game since losing to the Eagles, and one of those three games included Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
"Well, I've seen them consistently respond," McVay said. "These players have done such a great job of intentionally approaching every single day, going to swing and shoot their shot when we've gotten these chances in these precious three-hour windows. I think the coaches have done a really nice job of being steady as well. Our goal is to continue to improve. It is something you don't take for granted playing meaningful football in the month of December.
"We have to continue to improve and I'm a big believer that you don't always you don't stay the same. You either get better or you get worse. I think there have been areas of improvement. There will always be things that we can continuously move forward with. You don't take them for granted and then focus on some things that we do need to improve to be the best that we can possibly be and maximize the opportunities that we do have. That’s going to be our continued focus and concentration, especially as it relates to this week and approaching the 'opp' we have against the [New York] Jets."
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again