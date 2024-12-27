REPORT: Are the Rams One of the Best Teams in the NFL?
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams traveled to the East Coast to face the New York Jets and left victorious. While the Jets have not had playoff aspirations for a while, the Rams are in the thick of the playoff hunt and handled the Jets to continue their run to the playoffs.
After beating the Jets, the Rams return home to face the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks in two matchups that will determine the winner of the NFC West. While the Rams will be favored in both matchups, they must perform well enough to win, as the Cardinals would love to play spoiler, and the Seahawks are the Rams' sole competition for the division title.
After starting the season 1-4, the Rams are only two wins away from securing another division title and a home playoff game. They would be only the 16th team since 1970 to start the season 1-4 and still make the playoffs.
Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports recently released his power rankings after Week 15’s slate of games. Schwab ranked the Rams as the 10th-best team in the National Football League after winning their fourth game in a row.
“The Rams have given up 15 points in their past two games combined," Schwab said. "It's not a great defense yet. It's also not one that will be a liability when the Rams host a playoff game on wild-card weekend."
In order to secure a playoff berth, the Rams must play solid football over the next two weeks, as games against divisional opponents are always tricky. Los Angeles will need their defense to continue playing well like it has over the past few weeks.
Los Angeles is in prime position to secure yet another playoff spot. The Rams making the playoffs this season after starting the season 1-4 would arguably be Rams head coach Sean McVay's best coaching job since arriving in Los Angeles.
McVay and the Rams simply need to continue doing what they have been doing over the last month or so, and they will soon be in the postseason and maybe even the Super Bowl.
