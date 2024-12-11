REPORT: Are the Rams the Best Team in the NFC West?
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off their best win of the season but have to back it up in Week 15 against their long-time NFC West rival, the San Francisco 49ers, on Thursday Night Football. Short weeks are never easy for teams.
Especially if one is coming off a hard-fought game the previous week -- that is the challenge the Rams face this week.
The Rams are getting national recognition and have been the talk of the league. Now, they have to get a win on the road in Week 15 and prove it was not a fluke winning in Week 14.
The Rams (7-6) head into Week 15 sitting in second place in the NFC West. Ahead of them is the Seattle Seahawks (8-5). But many are saying the Rams are the best team in the NFC West.
The question of who the best team in the NFC West is was asked on Fox Sports show "The Facility."
"The one with the best quarterback and coach who is that, that is the Rams," said former NFL running back LeSean McCoy. "You block for Matthew Stafford you see the results put up. Yes I am going with the Rams."
"That is the right answer. I got to go with the Rams as well," said Host Emmanuel Acho. "The best coach and quarterback combination. Assuming they are healthy they are a scary team I would not want to see them. It is the Rams."
"It is the Rams. Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay do not let them get hot," said former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel.
"Clean sweep. I do not even have to say nothing. Matthew Stafford and the Rams are legit." said former NFL wide receiver James Jones.
It was a clean sweep for all four former NFL players. That is saying a lot about a team like the Rams that everyone thought they were done early in the season when they were dealing with multiple injuries and a bad record.
The Rams will look to get a critical win on Thursday to add to the win column, the division column and to put pressure on the rest of the division heading into Sunday.
