REPORT: Critics Raving About Rams' Rise
The Los Angeles Rams are playing their best brand of football. They are coming off back-to-back wins heading into Week 15. The Rams are playing great football at the right time.
For every team in the NFL, once you get to the month of December you want to be playing your best. It is the time of the year when teams make a playoff push or it tells us if a team will have a good playoff run.
The Rams offense had the best showing of any team all season in Week 14. A signature win over a Super Bowl Contender and showing they can go touchdown for touchdown with one of the best, definitely caught teams attention.
"The Rams are kind of going on the up and up right now," said NBC Sports Analyst Chris Simms. "The defense, they played well, they are coached well ... They are young and upcoming. But the offense, with that line, those receivers, the running back, all that, and then of course [Matthew] Stafford coupled with [Sean] McVay. Yeah, it feels like with them getting healthy, they are getting in a spot here, I do not give a damn what defense you are, it is going to be tough to start them."
"If I am in the NFC, I do not want to play the Rams," said former NFL safety Devin McCourty. "I do not care if you are Detroit, you are Philly, you do not want to play the Rams and I know Philly handled the Rams pretty well on the road but you are playing against a veteran quarterback in the playoffs. A team that was in the Super Bowl a couple years ago, won a Super Bowl. So, you just do not want to play them ... This is what it is about, after Thanksgiving when football starts ... The teams that start playing their best football now, end up playing the best in the playoffs."
As the Rams get healthier each week, the offense plays with more confidence and it has shown the last few weeks. The Rams still have work to do but they are where they want to be at this point of the season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter)@RamsInsideronSIand@tcav30and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE