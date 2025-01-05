REPORT: Can the Shorthanded Rams Extend Their Win Streak?
The Rams have been one of the hottest teams in the league over the second half of the season. They now face the Seattle Seahawks with the luxury of knowing their postseason fate is secured.
While the Rams will rest some of their best players on Sunday, their matchup against the Seahawks is still worth watching, as the results will undoubtedly impact the playoffs.
Lorenzo Reyes of USA TODAY predicts the Seahawks will find a way to win and beat the Rams by a score of 20-17.
"I don’t like this line either way," Reyes said. "But if the Seahawks win, I think it’s closer than five points."
Richard Morin of USA TODAY believes Los Angeles's still-to-be-figured-out playoff positioning may be enough motivation to push them to their sixth win in a row. Morin predicts the Rams will win by a score of 24-14, which is surprising considering how many critical players the Rams will be missing.
"The Rams still have seeding to play for, so this seems like a good play, especially if Seattle stays favored," Morin said.
Jordan Mendoza of USA TODAY also predicts a Rams victory over the Seahawks. However, he believes it will be a closer game than Morin does. Mendoza predicts a Rams' 20-17 win over the Seahawks.
Los Angeles is in an interesting spot; a loss, and it’ll be the No. 4 seed against a tough NFC North team," Mendoza said. "Even with backups, the Rams show some urgency to secure the No. 3 spot."
The Rams are one of the best teams in the league entering Week 18. With a home playoff game on the horizon, the Rams could easily be on the verge of making another run to the Super Bowl in just a few weeks.
Rams head coach Sean McVay has his team clicking at the right time of year. Coaches and teams constantly aim to play their best football in December and January.
After going undefeated in December, the Rams have done precisely that. Now, they hope it is enough to propel them to a deep playoff run, which would have been hard to fathom after the Rams started the season 1-4.
