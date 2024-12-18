REPORT: Did Win Over Division Foe Boost Rams' Ranking?
The Los Angeles Rams have had an up-and-down season and now have the season's final three weeks to secure a playoff berth. For the Rams to make the playoffs, they will likely need to win the NFC West.
The Rams' easiest way to win the division would be to win their final three games. That way, they would not need to depend on other teams' results to stamp their ticket to the postseason.
The Rams have won three games in a row and have a legitimate shot of finishing the regular season on a six-game winning streak heading into the playoffs. If the Rams can finish the deal and secure a playoff berth, no team in the NFC will want to face the Rams at home, on the road, or on a neutral site.
Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News recently ranked each team in the National Football League, following Week 15's games. His ranking for the Rams was surprising considering the fact that the Rams have won three games in a row.
Iyer ranked the Rams as the 14th-best team in the league after ranking them as the 12th-best team last week. He listed that the Rams struggled on offense one week after lighting up the scoreboard as his reason for dropping the Rams' ranking, although they won.
“The Rams looked unstoppable offensively against the [Buffalo] Bills but came down to earth in bad weather in San Francisco, getting more gritty than pretty to get the job done and move into first place in the NFC West,” Iyer said.
Los Angeles has all of its goals right there in front of it, and it really is as simple as the Rams winning the rest of their games to secure a playoff berth. Considering all the Rams have gone through this season with injuries and a poor start to the season, making the playoffs this season would be massive.
If the Rams make the playoffs this season, it would also make this season one of, if not the, best coaching jobs Rams head coach Sean McVay has had with the Rams. Not only has he done a solid job of navigating a difficult season, but he did so with one of the youngest teams in the NFL.
