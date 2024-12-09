REPORT: How Rams' Bitter Rival 49ers Could Have a Troubling Offseason
The Los Angeles Rams' NFC West Rival, the San Francisco 49ers will have tough decisions to make in the offseason, regarding key players. The 49ers will have to decide if they want to keep their core players from their Super Bowl run in the 2023-2024 season or reload with cheaper and younger options.
The 49ers could move off of running back Christan McCaffrey, tight end George Kittle, and star wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The 49ers' season has been disappointing from their standpoint.
Major injuries and star players not playing their best football have the team on the outside, looking in with a 6-7 record.
The 49ers can still make a run to the playoffs, but it will have to be without running back Christan McCaffrey and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Both players are out for the season.
Aiyuk held out this past offseason but returned after signing an extension. That is one player that will likely be back for the 49ers.
The biggest question for the 49ers is, will they sign quarterback Brock Purdy to an extension after the season? Purdy has not played his best football in 2024 but he has dealt with injuries all season as well.
In the Kyle Shanahan era in San Francisco, they have not given any quarterback top-tier quarterback money but that does not mean a deal with Purdy cannot be reached.
"For the San Francisco 49ers, the season has obviously not gone as they hoped and expected. And to some questions, I guess about whether or not Brock Purdy is still the guy," said National NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. "From what I am told he is in fact still the guy the 49ers still plan on locking Brock Purdy up on a long-term extension, this coming offseason."
The 49ers have had good football teams and a great playoff run but have not won the big one, that being the Super Bowl.
In the NFL finding a new quarterback is hard, especially when you have a quarterback that is proven. If Purdy does sign a long-term extension, will he take a team-friendly deal or will the 49ers have to pay top dollar to keep him?
The 49ers do not have to give Purdy a contract extension as he is under contract next season, but the team wants to avoid another holdout.
