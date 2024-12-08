Insider Reveals Ominous News for Rams' Fierce Rival Brock Purdy
Last year, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was the toast of the Bay.
The youngster had just led the 49ers all the way to the Super Bowl and came this close to dethroning Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, ultimately falling in overtime.
Not only that, but Purdy had finished fourth in MVP voting, and it was looking more and more like the Iowa State product was in line to get paid.
But have things changed?
San Francisco was just 5-7 heading into its Week 14 matchup with the Chicago Bears, and its playoff hopes were on life support.
Purdy hasn't exactly delivered in 2024, as the signal-caller has thrown 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions while posting a very modest 94.8 passer rating in 11 games (he missed one contest due to a shoulder injury).
As a result, ESPN's Dan Graziano isn't so sure that extending Purdy will be a priority for the Niners heading into the offseason.
"Purdy is signed through 2025, so it's not essential that they extend him next offseason," Graziano wrote.
Now, it should be noted that Graziano qualified his statement by saying that the 49ers may still look to hand the 24-year-old a fresh contract if they want to ensure long-term stability.
"But him heading into the final season of his deal without an extension brings a lot of uncertainty about the future for everyone involved with the franchise," added Graziano. "Purdy is the quarterback the 49ers pulled out of their hat when Trey Lance didn't work out. Would they trust themselves to do it again? Or is extending Purdy at a big-money level a foregone conclusion?"
The question is whether or not San Francisco actually does view Purdy as an untouchable?
Purdy still has his fair share of detractors who claim that he is a system quarterback, and the way his numbers have plummeted with Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk—both of whom are now out for the season—missing considerable time this season is fairly alarming.
It's entirely possible the Niners view Purdy as a case of "plug and play" and that he is actually replaceable under center. After all, there is no question that the 49ers have been loaded with weapons throughout Purdy's tenure with the club.
Over his last five games, the Queen Creek, Az. native has totaled four passing touchdowns and four picks. He has also thrown for 300 yards just twice all season.
If the 49ers choose not to extend Purdy in the spring, it would certainly open up a significant can of worms heading into 2025.
