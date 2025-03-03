REPORT: One NFC Team Made Strong Push for Rams' Matthew Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams have apparently decided to move forward with Matthew Stafford after all, ending a very brief period in which the Rams appeared to be heading toward trading the quarterback.
However, just because the Rams came to terms with Stafford does not mean they were never close to rehoming him.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has reported that the New York Giants made a strong push for Stafford and even felt they would be landing him at one point.
"But the trade talks appeared very real. The Giants, in particular, made a spirited run. As sources told me, the Giants spent the better part of the past month on this and felt at times that Stafford would be a Giant," Fowler wrote.
New York is desperate for a quarterback, and given that it owns the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft, there is no guarantee it would be able to land one this April with both the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns drafting ahead of it.
So, the Giants pursuing Stafford definitely made some sense.
"They worked very hard to put together an enticing package for both the player and the team, until GM Les Snead notified them that Stafford was staying," Fowler added.
New York is actually a very intriguing ballclub given some of its young pieces like wide receiver Malik Nabers and running back Tyrone Tracy, but in the end, the Rams were probably always hoping they would keep Stafford.
After all, Los Angeles doesn't have a backup plan under center. At least not right now. Theoretically speaking, the Rams could have dealt Stafford and then signed Sam Darnold in free agency, but that would be been a massive risk.
Los Angeles also could have planned to select a quarterback in the NFL Draft, but outside of Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, this is a weak class for signal-callers, and the Rams certainly weren't snagging either of the top two quarterbacks at No. 26.
Now, it's up to Los Angeles to find some more weapons for Stafford, especially considering the Rams are probably trading Cooper Kupp and that Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell are both set to hit free agency.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE