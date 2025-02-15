The Giants Could Make a Reasonable Offer for QB Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams enter the offseason with more than a few unknowns surrounding their team. The most significant question facing the Rams right now revolves around quarterback Matthew Stafford's future.
While it still seems unlikely that the Rams would trade Stafford, it is not out of the question, as the right offer could force the Rams to seriously consider it. Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports believes the Rams will have plenty of suitors for Stafford should they become open to the idea of trading the veteran quarterback.
Sullivan noted that the Rams could receive interest from the New York Giants, who could put together a respectable but reasonable offer for Stafford. While it has been rumored that the Rams would want the third overall pick in the upcoming draft in return for Stafford, Sullivan does not believe the Giants would make that trade. However, Sullivan does have an idea for a trade that would make sense for both sides.
"In a world where the market isn't as robust for Stafford and a first-round pick simply isn't available as a return for the Rams, that could be a scenario where the New York Giants enter the conversation," Sullivan said.
"Of course, the No. 3 overall pick at the 2025 NFL Draft should be a non-starter for New York in any trade revolving around Stafford, but if two second-round picks get it done, it could be hard to deny for Joe Shoen and Brian Daboll. While it'd be nice to find a more long-term option at the position, both of their seats are expected to be quite hot at the start of next season, and Stafford would give them a good chance to start strong and cool the temperature, which shouldn't be overlooked.
"It's also worth pointing out that there is a family connection between Stafford and the Giants, with New York recently hiring Chad Hall, Stafford's brother-in-law, as its assistant quarterback coach," Sullivan said. "Getting two second-round picks would still be a solid return for the Rams, especially No. 34 overall. In theory, they could package that pick and their own first-rounder (No. 26) to move up if a prospect they like begins to drop."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE