REPORT: Pleasant Surprise for the Rams in Recent Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Rams were once an organization that built its roster through big free-agency signings and blockbuster trades. It worked well for the Rams, winning the Super Bowl a few years ago.
However, after going all in essentially every year during their Super Bowl window, the Rams ended up on the downside of that hill. Once a team goes all in, the cost it took to go all in usually catches up to those teams in the future.
After years of trading away valuable draft picks, the Rams switched course and decided to change how they operated. Instead of swinging for the fences every offseason and making the roster suffer because of it, the Rams finally came around and decided to build the team through the draft.
Doing so allows the Rams to get young, top-tier talent with little mileage on their bodies and for significantly less than most veterans who have fewer years remaining. The Rams had a productive NFL Draft earlier this offseason, as most of the Rams' top draft picks have turned into significant contributors on the defensive side of the ball.
If the Rams can have another productive draft or two similar to the one they had a few months ago, they may have a legitimate chance at putting together one of the best young teams of the future.
Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated recently released his mock draft for every team in the league and has an intriguing option for a Rams defense that already has multiple talented young players on it that the Rams found in the draft.
Flick believes the Rams will select linebacker Jalon Walker from Georgia to play behind Jared Verse, and Braden Fiske would be formidable.
"There’s a legitimate chance Walker won’t last this long," Flick said. "At 6'2", 245 pounds, Walker brings sideline-to-sideline speed and can play both on and off the line of scrimmage. He’s recorded 57 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, headlined by a three-sack, seven-pressure performance in Georgia’s first meeting against Texas. Los Angeles has a talented young core of defenders, and Walker’s versatility adds another strong layer to the second level."
