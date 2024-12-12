REPORT: The Rams Are Heating Up at the Right Time
The Los Angeles Rams have had their highs and lows this season, including a three-game winning streak and winning six of their previous eight games. However, the Rams have only continued to improve.
Los Angeles is within striking distance of first place in the NFC West and only has to win its remaining games to ensure its division victory. Considering how the Rams' season started, making the playoffs would be a miracle.
While the Rams would still have a shot even if they did not win the division, winning the rest of their games is by far the easiest route to the playoffs for the Rams. However, that starts on Sunday against the New York Jets.
Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com noted why he is confident the Rams' offense is heading in the right direction, as the unit has been productive over the last couple of weeks. Time will tell if they can continue their hot streak.
"The offense is heating up," Chadiha said. The main takeaway from the Rams’ 44-42 win over Buffalo is that head coach Sean McVay is getting his offense into a groove at exactly the right time. Los Angeles ran through the Bills all afternoon and unleashed wide receiver Puka Nacua in ways that seemed criminal at times (12 receptions for 162 yards to go along with a receiving and rushing touchdown). The Rams have dealt with an assortment of injuries on offense, especially at receiver.
"Now, we’re learning once again how this unit can operate when everything is right. McVay pounded the football with Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. He continually called plays that opened up space for Nacua, Cooper Kupp, and Tutu Atwell to operate. Finally, quarterback Matthew Stafford was in complete command of the offense, as he threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns.
"The Rams didn’t commit a turnover in this contest and looked nothing like the team that started 1-4. They don’t have an easy end to the season -- they will face every other NFC West team (and the Jets) in the next four games -- but this offense looks ready to devour anything that steps in its path."
