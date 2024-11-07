REPORT: Rams Best Player, Biggest Surprise Through 8 Games
Many teams around the National Football League would be unhappy with a mediocre record that includes equal wins and losses. However, the Los Angeles Rams are grateful for their 4-4 record after losing four of the season’s first five games.
The Rams suffered numerous injuries to critical players over the season's first few weeks and piled up losses.
However, multiple players returned to the Rams’ lineup over the last few weeks, which has led to a three-game win streak.
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus recently released his list of highest-graded players and the biggest surprises for every team in the National Football League. He credited two Rams players with productive first halves of the season.
Locker listed Rams rookie edge rusher Jared Verse as the team’s highest-graded player, with an overall grade of 83.0. Los Angeles drafted Verse with the 19th overall pick in the most recent NFL Draft.
Through the season's first eight games, Verse has delivered, registering 33 total tackles, 20 of which were solo. He has also registered 3.5 sacks on the season. He has undoubtedly been a quality addition for the Rams.
“The Rams needed to replace Aaron Donald’s prodigious pass-rushing impact somehow, and Verse has certainly helped,” Locker said. “The first-round pick has generated 39 pressures and a 21.9% pass-rush win rate, both of which are top-six among all edge rushers.”
Locker listed another rookie as another talented player who has performed well this season. Locker named wide receiver Jordan Whittington the team’s biggest surprise through the first eight games.
Most sixth-round draft picks do not immediately impact their respective teams during their rookie season. However, that was not the case for Whittington, who received plenty of playing time without the Rams’ two top receivers.
“The Rams were down both Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp for most of the year, but the team’s receiving corps was kept afloat by the rookie Whittington,” Locker said. “His 76.7 overall grade is still the best on Sean McVay’s offense, in part because of his strong blocking. Whittington has secured a 78.9 pass-blocking and 69.2 run-blocking grade so far.”
Locker also noted that the Rams do a solid job of playing to their strengths offensively. “The Rams utilize shifts or motions on 82.% of snaps, the highest rate in the NFL,” Locker said.
