REPORT: Rams Could Land Chargers' Superstar Pass Rusher
The Los Angeles Rams boast a very impressive stable of young pass rushers with Kobie Turner, Byron Young and Jared Verse, to name a few.
However, in spite of the Rams' tantalizing talent in their front seven, they amassed just 38 sacks this past season, which ranked toward the bottom of the NFL.
Los Angeles can hope that its youngsters continue to develop in 2025, but it also may want to bring in another piece during the offseason.
Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team has identified a potential fit for the Rams in free agency, naming Los Angeles Chargers superstar Khalil Mack as a possibility.
"He may be 34 years old next season, but Khalil Mack continues to play at a level that will get him into the Hall of Fame one day," Brooke wrote. "Mack finished the 2024 season with 52 pressures and six sacks while continuing to play at a high level against the run. While the Los Angeles Rams don't have a glaring need for another EDGE given their youth at the position, an aging mentor willing to take a short-term deal could help with the long-term development of players like Jared Verse, Kobie Turner, and Byron Young."
While Mack was still very good in 2024, earning his ninth Pro Bowl selection, he definitely showed signs of decline, as he finished with 39 tackles and six sacks. For reference, the former first-round pick racked up 74 tackles and 17 sacks the year prior.
That being said, the 33-year-old would represent an outstanding addition to Los Angeles' group of edge rushers, and as Brooke said, he could help expedite the development of some of the Rams' young players at the position.
Mack could also be more effective with Sean McVay's club, as he would have plenty of other surrounding pieces to complement him and the Rams' youthful pass-rush under Chris Shula.
"Meanwhile, he could stay fresh in a rotation instead of having to be leaned on heavily as a full-time starter at his age," Brooke concluded.
Los Angeles definitely has the cap room to sign Mack, but the Rams would have to be careful in the event that Mack seeks a multi-year deal.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE