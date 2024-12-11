REPORT: Rams a Potential Landing Spot for Veteran LB Mack
The Los Angeles Rams have decided to use the NFL Draft to build out their team instead of free agency or trades.
Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team recently released his list of teams that could be a fit for veteran linebacker Khalil Mack of the Los Angeles Chargers, who will become a free agent this offseason.
"The Los Angeles Rams have the youngest defensive front in the NFL, and with how they're playing, Les Snead might not be interested in adding an older pass rusher," Brooke said.
"LA's pass-rushing group of Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Kobie Turner, and Byron Young is dominating in the trenches. The four have combined for 21.5 sacks and 163 pressures, despite all of them playing in their first or second NFL seasons."
Brooke noted that while the youth the Rams already have on their defense could give the Rams some hesitation in signing Mack, it is undoubtedly worth their consideration to do so. He would be a solid addition to a team with a formidable defense, and the defense is talented enough to take some of the workload off Mack at this stage of his career.
"That kind of youth might make a player like Mack undesirable," Brooke said. "However, if he's looking to play for a contender while still getting paid on a respectable deal. The Rams have $56 million to work with this offseason, so they could give Mack a two-year deal for some decent money.
"Plus, Mack wouldn't have to do much moving, staying in the Los Angeles area. He could want a long-term deal or a chance to play for a juggernaut, but the Rams have the offensive firepower and a young defense to be taken seriously as a playoff contender for as long as Matthew Stafford can keep slinging it."
It may seem like a crazy idea for the Rams to bring in Mack, but it is worth them kicking the tires on the veteran linebacker to see what is possible. Assuming he's healthy, a player like Mack on defense with quality pieces around him would only help the Rams' defense improve even more in the future.
