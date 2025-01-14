REPORT: Rams Defense Comes Up Big Against Vikings
From injuries to their 1-4 start to the season. The Los Angeles Rams have dealt with adversity from the start of the season. However, they have not dealt with the type of adversity the wildfires in Los Angeles have caused everyone.
Nick Shook of NFL.com listed a few things from the Rams' Monday night win over the Vikings in the Wild Card round. Shook noted how well the Vikings had done through the air throughout the regular season compared to when they faced the Rams for the second time.
"Minnesota entered Monday night's game with the NFL's sixth-ranked passing offense, ninth-ranked scoring offense, and an elite receiving duo in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison," Shook said. "They finished with 163 passing yards, 6 for 17 on third down, and just nine points. Los Angeles devised a masterful defensive game plan for their rematch with the Vikings, restricting Sam Darnold with man coverage (he finished 4 for 12 for 64 yards, one touchdown, and one interception against man coverage) and confounding him with a variety of pressures generated by their excellent defensive front and defensive backs.
Shook noted that the Rams' defense had a field day against a Vikings offensive line that looked outmatched at times against a talented Rams defense. The Rams sacked Darnold nine times Monday night, completely throwing off their game plan.
"Eight Rams registered at least half a sack on Monday night, and two of those were recorded by defensive backs," Shook said. "With the secondary complicating the picture for Darnold, Rams rushers were free to chase down the uncertain quarterback, forcing two turnovers in the process. The second -- a fumble forced by Ahkello Witherspoon and recovered by rookie Pro Bowler Jared Verse, who returned it for a touchdown -- felt like a decisive blow, even if it occurred in the first half.
"As we eventually learned, Minnesota lacked the capability to overcome defensive coordinator Chris Shula's plans, which worked to near perfection and produced a statement win for the Rams, who added two more turnovers to their plus-eight margin since their bye week and recorded their 10th win in 13 games."
