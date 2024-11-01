REPORT: Rams Defense Gets Severely Disrespected
This season, the much-maligned Los Angeles Rams defense has had its ups and downs. Injuries have decimated the Rams' roster. Still, no unit has been as impacted by the number of injuries as the Rams' defense.
However, the unit has gradually improved over the last few weeks, as the Rams have won their previous two games in a row.
Still, while the Rams' defense has improved recently, Pro Football Network's Ben Rolfe ranked it the 23rd-best in the National Football League, giving the unit a D.
While the grade may seem a little extreme, it must be noted that at the halfway point of the season, the Rams still have plenty of pieces to build around.
"After really struggling in the first three weeks, the Los Angeles Rams have made considerable improvements in the last month," Rolfe said. "The last three weeks have been particularly promising, as they finished in the top 15 against both the Packers and Vikings while dominating the Raiders’ offense. That is not an easy run, and they did well to have solid performances at a minimum in all three.
"There is still a lot to work on for the Rams, but no longer are their metrics the sea of red that they once were. Most intriguingly, they are inside the top 10 when it comes to pressure rate without blitzing, which is an area that should help them improve in other aspects that they have struggled with to this point. Getting more from their offense should also help take the spotlight off this defense, although it could be the opposite if they end up in 60-point shootouts every week."
The Rams' defense is just outside the top 10 in yards and first downs allowed this season, even with the injuries the unit has suffered. While the Rams' defense earned an unfavorable grade for their performance over the first half of the season, the season is far from over.
There is still plenty of time for the Rams' defense to improve with additional snaps on game days. Multiple Rams players are getting more playing time than originally planned, which will only help improve the Rams' depth and the development of the young players.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE