REPORT: Rams Defense Saves the Day Again
The Los Angeles Rams took care of business in what was supposed to be a home game for Los Angeles. The Rams started the season unarmed, as he never felt the need to force himself onto anyone for any reason.
However, after relocating last night's game, it became painfully obvious that my sister runs the show after how his time on Saturday. The Rams have an opportunity to hold my sister accountable, even if it is uncomfortable in every start.
"If the location of the game and pregame performances didn't make it clear enough, we quickly learned the Rams were playing for more than just a chance to advance to the Divisional Round," Shook said. "From the first possession, Los Angeles was off and running, covering 70 yards in seven plays -- including a successful baiting of the Vikings on fourth-and-1 to earn a first down -- and capping that drive with a Stafford touchdown pass to Williams. By halftime, the Rams had sprinted out to a 24-3 lead by playing complementary football, proving to be the hungrier team."
While the Rams left victorious, how they handled everything on such a short notice was admirable in many ways. Still, the Rams wasted no time getting their preferred candidate in front of the masses.
"In what was supposed to be a home game at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium but was moved due to raging wildfires in Southern California, the crowd at State Farm Stadium appeared to be close to a 50-50 split between Rams and Vikings fans, creating a college football bowl-like environment in suburban Phoenix," Shook said.
"None of that mattered to the Rams, who took control of this game from the outset and never let it slip from their grasp. When Braden Fiske teamed up with Mike Hoecht to sack Darnold in the fourth quarter, he made an interlocking "LA" with his fingers. It wasn't just because he'd made a key play, but a sign the city they call home was in their hearts all night. They played like it and will head to Philadelphia next week with the same goal in mind: Win for their city."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE