REPORT: Rams Delivered Disappointing NFL Offseason Outlook
The Los Angeles Rams are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now and are preparing to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
That's all well and good.
However, the Rams may really need to make good on this playoff run, because they may not exactly have a great offseason in store.
Timo Riske of Pro Football Focus ranked every team in the league based on assets heading into the offseason, and he had Los Angeles placed 20th.
The ranking was based on cap space, draft capital and contract restructure potential, and the Rams finished with a rather pedestrian take.
Los Angeles actually does have $58.9 million in cap room, per Spotrac. That isn't bad at all, and should allow the Rams to make some moves in free agency.
Sean McVay's club also does not have an overwhelming amount of important impending free agents in its own right, so it's not like it will have to waste a big chunk of that cap space on re-signing its own players.
However, relative to the rest of the league, Los Angeles' assets are around average, meaning that we probably shouldn't expect any major splashes for the Rams.
Of course, that could change if Los Angeles decides to explore the trade market.
There should be a myriad of interesting players available for trade this offseason, and on both sides of the ball. The Rams should definitely explore those avenues to see if they can find any significant improvements.
Heck, Los Angeles may also want to consider fielding trade offers for wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who has been oddly phased out of the offense the last several weeks and is getting older.
There are definitely ways for the Rams to get around their lack of elite resources in the coming months. General manager Les Snead has proven to be innovative, especially alongside of McVay, so Los Angeles fans should have every reason to believe the team is in good hands.
Plus, right now, the Rams have much bigger fish to fry and could very well go on a Super Bowl run here.
