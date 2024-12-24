REPORT: Rams' Fierce Rival Brock Purdy a 'Problem' for 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday, which happened before they even took the field for their matchup with the Miami Dolphins.
The 49ers are now preparing to enter a brutal offseason that will be full of questions and difficult decisions, one of which will consist of what to do with quarterback Brock Purdy.
Purdy becomes eligible for a contract extension after the 2024 campaign concludes, and it will set up a rather tough choice for San Francisco.
Do the 49ers pay him top dollar? Or do they allow him to head into the final year of his deal without a new pact?
Well, Dan Pizzuta of The 33rd Team absolutely does not feel that the 49ers should commit big bucks to Purdy, going as far to say that San Francisco has "a Purdy problem."
"There’s going to be a lot of change for this San Francisco team based on how the team goes about contracts this offseason," Pizzuta wrote. "The biggest domino will be the Purdy deal. While he’s done more on his own this season, he does not look like the type of quarterback who should be paid at the top of the market — the last drives of this game are proof."
Pizzuta was referring to San Francisco's last three drives against the Dolphins in Week 16, where it punted, had an interception and ended with a turnover on downs.
Purdy went a respectable 26-for-40 with 313 yards, a couple of touchdowns and a pick in the loss, but the 49ers managed just 17 points.
On the season overall, the 24-year-old has thrown for 3,487 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 65 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 94.4.
Those numbers are a far cry from what Purdy achieved last year, when he totaled 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns while also leading the league with a 113 passer rating. He finished fourth in MVP voting as a result.
To be fair to Purdy, the 49ers have been absolutely ravaged by injuries this season, but there is no doubt that the Iowa State product has not looked quite the same as a quarterback in general.
