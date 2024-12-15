REPORT: Rams' Hated Rival 49ers in Bad Position with Brock Purdy
Barring a miracle of epic proportions, the San Francisco 49ers will not be going to the playoffs this season. As a result, it's time for the 49ers to start thinking about their future, and they can largely thanks the Los Angeles Rams for that after the Rams' Week 15 win.
Here's the problem: San Francisco has an absolutely brutal financial situation right now. Remember: last offseason, the Niners danced around the idea of extending wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, but eventually handed him a massive four-year, $120 million contract.
They also extended running back Christian McCaffrey back in June, and they have numerous other sizeable deals on their roster.
What makes that all the more complicated is the fact that quarterback Brock Purdy becomes eligible for an extension this coming offseason, but the 49ers may not want to pay him top dollar.
Why? Well, we already went over how much money San Francisco already owes other players, and Purdy hasn't exactly played like a top-flight quarterback this season.
However, that won't stop the 24-year-old from asking for the big bucks, and NFL insider Tom Pelissero has outlined the tough future the Niners are going to face with their signal-caller.
"If a deal is going to get done, I would anticipate it is at the top of the quarterback market for all the reasons that I just said," Pelissero said on The Rich Eisen Show. "Right now, that Dak's [Prescott] number. That is $60 million per year. Are the 49ers willing to go to that or are they going to be in a situation where you could have a standoff with your starting quarterback into the offseason here?"
Purdy has thrown for 3,174 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 65 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 94.3 in 2024.
That's a considerable step down from last season, when the Iowa State product made the Pro Bowl and finished fourth in MVP voting.
So, for the 49ers, this decision won't be all that easy, but Pelissero is fully expecting Purdy to ensure that he gets his money.
"But I don't think this is a, 'Hey, we're going to make you the 10th-highest-paid quarterback,' and Brock Purdy just saying, 'Hey, where do I sign?'" Pelissero added. "Based upon his production, based on the playoff success, I'm sure he feels like he deserves to be paid at the top of the market."
To be fair to Purdy, San Francisco has been absolutely ravaged by injuries this season. Aiyuk went down with a torn ACL after playing in just seven games, and McCaffrey only appeared in four contests due to a couple of different issues before hitting the injured reserve list.
Heck, Purdy himself missed a game due to a shoulder injury.
All of that being said, you have to wonder if the Niners feel that Purdy is a glorified game manager, which has long been a rather frequent discussion point.
