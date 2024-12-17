REPORT: 49ers Fans Have Bleak Outlook on Rams' Bitter Rival Purdy
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy becomes eligible for a contract extension this coming offseason, which will create a very interesting situation in the Bay.
The 49ers will have quite the decision to make. Do they continue down the rabbit hole of doling out massive bucks to their key players? Or will they tone it down a notch?
San Francisco's financial situation is not exactly ideal thanks to all of the big contracts it has provided, which makes things rather complicated with Purdy.
The general expectation is that Purdy will seek a deal north of $60 million, which was what Dak Prescott earned from the Dallas Cowboys.
But is Purdy worth it?
Niners fans themselves have weighed in, and the overwhelming majority don't seem to think that Purdy deserves that type of dough.
As you can tell from the survey, most of the 49ers faithful seem to believe that Purdy is worth somewhere in the neighborhood of $40 million, which is actually very cheap for a franchise quarterback these days.
Is it possible that San Francisco fans really think that lowly of Purdy? Does the Niners fan base actually agree with the sentiment that he may be a system quarterback?
Purdy has taken a significant step backward this season, as he has thrown for a modest 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 65 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 94.3 in 13 games.
For reference, the 24-year-old rattled off 31 touchdowns and 11 picks while completing 69.4 percent of his throws and registering a league-high 113 passer rating in 2023. That was good enough for Purdy to finish fourth in MVP voting.
Now, in Purdy's defense, the 49ers have been absolutely ravaged by injuries this season. He has been without two of his top weapons most of the year, as Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk have played in four and seven games, respectively.
That would be enough to hurt any signal-caller's numbers, but based on the conversation that has surrounded Purdy since he took over under center in 2022, some are feeling that his dropoff is evidence that he isn't an elite quarterback after all.
