REPORT: Rams' Offense Most Dangerous When Non-Stars Get Involved
Heading into the last week of the regular season the Los Angeles Rams offense is at full strength. It may be surprising to some as they have dealt with injuries all season long. This team has had a great turnaround after a slow start to the season. The Rams have found multiple ways to win during the season. But when is this offense most dangerous?
The Rams offense features some of the best players at their respective positions. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back Kyren Williams, and wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are a group that gives opposing defensive nightmares. Any of these players can have a big game. What makes them special is the stars want to get all the role players involved.
When the role players get involved in the offense, that is when this team becomes unstoppable. And we have seen during the season how reliable they are. Making plays at the most important moments of a game.
"That has been the beautiful thing about Sean McVay, it is him making everything look the same and having some sort of adjustment," said ESPN NFL Analyst Ryan Clark on NFL Live. "This team knows how to utilize its best players in their best positions. Kyren Williams is in the run game. Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp in the pass game. And then everybody else is just an auxiliary piece to that. They have to find those auxiliary pieces in big-time moments if they want to advance in the playoffs. When you are getting things from Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell, and maybe now with Tyler Higbee back in the fold, you can get some explosive plays for big-time plays from him as well in the passing game. But when that third game gets rolling and he makes some splash plays, I believe that makes all the difference who the Los Angeles Rams are."
"You see why this Rams offense is scary, especially for defenses that struggle to stop the run on the inside," said analyst Mina Kimes. "Is that combination of the motion. Pulling backers east to west and that ability to get downhill particularly with those duos and inside zone runs. A very scary proposition in the playoffs."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.