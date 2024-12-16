REPORT: Rams' Playoff Chances Skyrocket After Beating 49ers
The Los Angeles Rams secured a victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. The win put them a step closer to the playoffs while essentially eliminating the 49ers, putting their miserable season to bed for good.
The Rams' win over the 49ers was anything but pretty, which is okay because the NFL is not college football and style points do not matter. A win is a win and the Rams left San Francisco with one on Thursday.
Los Angeles will now travel to the East Coast to face the New York Jets, a game they should win, assuming they are relatively healthy and the weather does not get out of control. After their matchup against the Jets, the Rams will finish the season with two consecutive games against teams in the NFC West.
Sterling Xie of Pro Football Network noted the Rams' win over the 49ers' impact on their playoff hopes. The Rams have plenty to be excited about, as they control their destiny and are on the road to the playoffs.
"After a massive Thursday Night Football win over the 49ers, the Los Angeles Rams have a 45.5% chance to win the NFC West," Xie said. "The Rams have been one of the best teams in the league right now, having come off a massive, high-scoring win against the Bills and then a low-scoring, defensive slugfest against the 49ers.
"The Rams own a 3-1 division record, bouncing back from a Cardinals loss with tight wins over the 49ers and Seahawks. The Rams control their own destiny, as they would win the division based on tiebreakers at worst if they win out."
The NFC West is there for the taking for the Rams. However, they must stay focused over the next three weeks and finish the regular season strong.
If they slip up and lose a game in the next three weeks, it could significantly impact their playoffs. As hard as the Rams worked to battle back from their 1-4 start to the season, they cannot afford to let another bad game pop up against any of the three beatable teams remaining on their schedule.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again