REPORT: Rams, Seahawks to Battle it Out for NFC West Title
The Los Angeles Rams are two weeks away from pulling off an improbable comeback from a 1-4 start to NFC West champions and a home playoff game.
David Suggs of The Sporting News recently analyzed the Rams' chances of making the playoffs after Sunday's slate of games. The Ram's hot streak makes their road to the playoffs reasonably simple, assuming they continue to win.
"In the 2024 season, the Rams lead the way entering Week 16, spearheaded by a high-octane offense featuring Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Cooper Kupp, and Puka Nacua. But Los Angeles had been facing quite the competition from the Seahawks and the Cardinals for the division crown."
Suggs noted that the Rams' only competition for the NFC West title is from the Seahawks, as the Cardinals have officially been eliminated from the postseason. Still, the Cardinals have the opportunity to make the Rams' road to the playoffs much more complicated if they were to beat the Rams in Los Angeles.
"The Rams hold a slim lead in their divisional race, striding into first place in the NFC West with a 9-6 record," Suggs said. "The Seahawks entered the weekend with the same mark through 14 games, but Los Angeles handled its business against the Jets, giving Sean McVay's side a one-game edge for the time being. The Rams hold the tiebreaker, having vanquished Mike Macdonald's side in overtime, 26-20, on Nov. 3.
"Los Angeles' place at the top of the NFC West is under serious threat from the Seahawks. The same could be said about the team's wild-card chances. At present, the only thing separating the Rams from the first spot out of the postseason is their one-game advantage over Seattle."
The Rams simply need to win their final two games to make the playoffs this season.
"For Los Angeles, that means keeping its nose in front of the Seahawks," Suggs said. "The Rams will go head-to-head with Seattle in a potentially do-or-die Week 18 game. Staying ahead of the pack is easier said than done. But L.A. controls its destiny after 16 weeks of the NFL season. After falling to 0-2 to start the campaign, you'd have to imagine Sean McVay & Co. will take their current status.
