REPORT: Reason For Optimism in Rams' Late Push for Playoff Spot
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off of a disheartening loss to the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football in an effort that did not see the Rams score a single touchdown. While time is getting thin near the end of the season for a playoff spot, Rams' play-by-play radio announcer believes the team has more in their tank.
J.B Long has been the Rams radio broadcaster for eight seasons now and on the latest episode of "Between the Horns" hosted by Rams in-game host Camryn Irwin, Long and Rams analyst Maurice Jones-Drew, broke down the midseason point for the Rams and how the team can make a run for either the division or a wild card spot.
"Relative to last year, right now, they are closer to the division lead, closer to a playoff spot, with a better record," Long said. "I would argue with a healthier, deeper, more proven roster. The Rams roster now is better when they left for Detroit when they broke camp, I think."
While the Rams thus far have had an up-and-down season, they are starting to get their key pieces healthy at the right time. A mixture of veteran players and young bucks who are contributing is the difference maker for this Rams team down the stretch of the season.
"I had to remind myself, when was it that last year's group locked in and truly found their offensive identity, do you remember? Week 12 at Arizona," Long said when describing how this Rams squad is not out of it. "Last year's group had one 30-point performance before that trip to the desert last year."
The Rams have played in close games all season long, and just hit a roadblock, stunting their three-game win streak momentum last week. If the Rams can remain healthy, Long believes they have a shot.
"My takeaway I guess, if I'm a hope merchant, is that it's not too late, so long as you win this Sunday," Long said.
Down the stretch, the Rams will be facing playoff-caliber teams in the Philadelphia Eagles, the Buffalo Bills, and Arizona Cardinals. Jones-Drew believes that the Rams still cannot take the Patriots lightly on Sunday.
"They have a chance to boost their confidence and win a victory on the road," Jones-Drew said. "Let's be honest, New England is playing really good football right now. What I mean by good football is, if you don't play your best football, they'll beat you."
While the Rams will arguably face difficult opponents after facing the Patriots, if they do not win on Sunday, their playoff chances could be getting more and more dim.
