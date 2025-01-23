REPORT: Taking a Look at the Rams' Potential Cap Casualties
The Los Angeles Rams face one of the more critical offseasons in recent memory. Multiple players who are critical to their success are set to become free agents or are legitimate possibilities to be cut this offseason to save money.
The Rams are coming off a productive season that ended with a playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. They must now begin preparing for next season.
However, they could look like a whole new team depending on decisions that have yet to be made.
Brandon Glick of Pro Football Focus recently analyzed the Rams players most likely to be cut this offseason.
"Looking ahead to the offseason, the Rams actually have quite a bit of cap space available to them as things currently stand, as general manager Les Snead will have more than $58.9 million to play with once free agency begins, a figure that currently ranks ninth in the league," Glick said.
"Among their outgoing free agents, left tackle Alaric Jackson is obviously going to be the priority to re-sign. Jackson had a breakout in his second year as the full-time starter protecting [Matthew] Stafford’s blindside, leading the Rams’ offensive line to an 80.7 grade (B-) according to PFN’s OL+ metric, which ranked 13th in the league. A franchise tag is likely for the 26-year-old if the two sides can’t work out an extension before the new league year begins.
Glick noted that while all eyes will be on whether or not Stafford retires, even if he comes back, the Rams must address their wide receiver and tight end positions, as each unit could lose a player so the team can save money.
"Wide receivers Tutu Atwell and Demarcus Robinson are also noticeable names that played well behind the Rams’ dynamic duo of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua," Glick said. "Both receivers recorded 30+ receptions for 500+ yards in the regular season, though only Robinson found pay dirt, scoring seven touchdowns. Atwell may be the priority because of his age (25; Robinson is 30).
"The team has two tight ends, Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson, with cap hits in excess of $9 million in 2025. Higbee could be a roster casualty due to his recurring injury issues, while Parkinson caught just 30 passes for 294 yards in his first season in Los Angeles. It is worth noting that cutting either player would save the Rams about only $3 million, as both tight ends have dead cap figures above $6 million in 2025. A restructuring or extension with Stafford could also be in order, as the field general has cap hits of $49.7 million and $53.7 million over the next two seasons."
