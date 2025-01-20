Rams' Offense Improved Upon Solid Second Half of Season
For various reasons, the Los Angeles Rams' offense has been inconsistent at times this season. Injuries to notable contributors and players needing to work their way back into the swing of things were a large part of why the Rams struggled at times.
This can be argued, as the Rams had won six of their last eight games. More importantly, the Rams found a way to win in multiple ways.
It was not always pretty, but the Rams' offense did just enough to win throughout the second half of a long 2024 season.
The only game the unit did not do enough was the regular season finale, in which the Rams sat multiple key players, including starting quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Stafford noted how the offense played better over the second half of the season.
The veteran quarterback credited his teammates on offense with playing clean football over the past seven games.
"Seven games, that's a big sample size," Stafford said. "We've had some good ones since and some not-so-good ones. I think when we're playing on all cylinders. We're not going backward because of penalties and negative plays and things like that. We've done a really nice job of staying on schedule and when the big plays have presented themselves. We’ve done a nice job of making them.
"Monday night was another occurrence of that. We had some chances to make some big plays, and we made them, a couple even that we probably could have made and didn't. I think that's the biggest thing is just trying to make sure that a couple of those drives that we had were derailed from penalties and negative plays, so if we can avoid those then we've done a really nice job."
The Rams' streak of six wins in eight games started the week after their embarrassing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12.
Sunday, the Rams had a chance to prove that the loss was a fluke and that they were the better team. They came up short, but the offensive's improvement was encouraging and could be something for the Rams and Sean McVay to build upon moving forward into 2025 and even beyond then.
