REPORT: The Perfect Fit for Rams WR Cooper Kupp
The Los Angeles Rams and wide receiver Cooper Kupp have made magic over the years.
This includes Kupp winning the Triple Crown in 2021 and the Rams winning the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Kupp has been one of the most dependable players on the Rams roster during his time with the team.
During their time together, the Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, and Kupp formed one of the most deadly trios in the National Football League. However, Kupp's contract and declining play have made him expendable for the Rams.
Jason Katz from the Pro Football Network released a list of teams he believes will have a legitimate chance of trading for Kupp this offseason.
"After moving on from veterans Keenan Allen and Williams, the Los Angeles Chargers turned to young talent at the wide receiver position," Katz said. "Los Angeles’ top four wideouts are all aged 25 or younger: Ladd McConkey (23), Quentin Johnston (23), Joshua Palmer (25), and Derius Davis (24). The Chargers have to be pleased with what they’ve seen from McConkey (the No. 34 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft) and Johnston (a sophomore who has looked significantly better than he did in Year 1). Both exceeded expectations last season.
Of the teams Katz named, none are in the NFC, ensuring the Rams are unlikely to have to face Kupp in a meaningful regular-season game and would not face any team he is on in the playoffs until the Super Bowl.
While it may seem like a small detail, the Rams will likely consider it and implement it when looking for trade partners.
"Still, there’s room for another pass catcher on Los Angeles’ roster, especially with Palmer hitting free agency this offseason," Katz said. "Justin Herbert is an uber-talented quarterback who has shown he can produce when given the weapons and opportunity. After winning 11 games in Jim Harbaugh’s first season, perhaps the Chargers would be open to adding Kupp in hopes of speeding up their timeline.
"Kupp is probably best used in the slot at this point in his career, which is where McConkey lined up 64% of the time in 2024. However, he can still operate on the outside half the time and doesn’t need to be an every-down player. The fit definitely works."
Trading Kupp to the Chargers would allow Kupp to play with a top-tier quarterback, with other quality receivers around him, he would not have to leave Los Angeles and would be in the AFC instead of the NFC. It would be a win for all sides involved.
