Rams GM Les Snead Sounds Off Matthew Stafford's Future
The Los Angeles Rams will have several decisions to make this offseason surrounding some of their best players, including quarterback Matthew Stafford. The veteran quarterback is due about $100 million over the next two seasons, but the Rams could save money by moving on from him.
They could also redo Stafford's contract to help free up cap space for the teams to make moves this offseason, but Stafford may have to agree on a pay cut to remain with the team. Stafford could also retire.
The possibilities are endless.
However, Stafford's future is arguably the top priority for the Rams this season. Whether he remains with the team and they continue to build, or both sides move on, and the Rams have to find his replacement, the Rams must figure out their future with or without Stafford.
Rams general manager Les Snead recently addressed Stafford's future with the team, noting the quarterback is still under contract with the Rams, regardless of the decisions ahead of the team and the quarterback.
"We’re going to get through our rejuvenation period," Snead said. "The neat thing is, Matthew is under contract with us, and I know we went through a little bit of that last year with him. He still has years left, so he is still a Ram. I know this, we will sit down with all parties to work through that portion of it, too, when we get to that," Snead said
"That’s something that’s going to be a big line item. You don’t want those issues dragging out throughout the offseason and kind of being a theme going into the season," Snead said. "On trades, that’s one thing, it will take someone calling or us reaching out—that’s the things that are going to be determined down the road here."
The Rams and Stafford have had a productive relationship since Los Angeles traded for him a few seasons ago. Although he is getting older, Stafford still proved he has plenty left in the tank.
Should he return, the Rams must continue building around him.
Stafford and the Rams front office have some things to figure out, but they are unquestionably better together.
