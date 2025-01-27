REPORT: Rams Facing Critical Roster Decisions This Offseason
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network listed a potential cap casualty for every team in the National Football League. He believes Jackson could be the Rams' cap casualty after an up-and-down stint with the team this offseason.
Rolfe noted that the Rams must first address the elephant in the room: quarterback Matthew Stafford's future.
In a quarterback-driven league, the Rams must figure out what to do with one of the better quarterbacks, who is getting older but has not shown many negative traits of an aging quarterback.
Stafford is still playing at a reasonably high level. The Rams must figure that out first, and then, they can work on adding players in free agency and retaining talented players currently on their roster.
Offensive lineman Jonah Jackson falls in the latter category.
"While the Rams are comfortable from a cap perspective, Stafford retiring would make them very comfortable, with around $50 million of effective cap space this season,"
Rolfe said. "That would mean they can afford to keep players that might otherwise be considered a luxury.
"From that perspective, Jonah Jackson is the main variable in this equation. He had a tough season in his first year with the Rams. Jackson opened the season as the starter but got hurt. He returned in Week 9 but, after one game, was benched. His final start came in Week 18 when the Rams rested starters.
"Jackson is a very expensive backup with a cap number of $14.7 million and $9 million in cash due this year. They would only save $3.3 million as a pre-June 1 cut, but they have the short-term cap space to designate him a post-June 1 cut before his salary becomes guaranteed, save $9 million in 2025, and leave $5.7 million in dead money next year."
The Rams would be wise to bring Stafford back. Quality quarterbacks are hard to find in the NFL, and the Rams have one of the top 10-15 quarterbacks in the league.
It is imperative that they figure things out with Stafford as soon as possible. This will allow them to move forward with other positions on the roster that need to be addressed.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE