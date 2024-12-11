REPORT: Rams Are the Team Nobody Wants to See in the Playoffs
This past Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams' win over the Buffalo Bills was another reminder never to count out the Rams. No matter how good their opponent is, how bad the Rams have been playing, or injuries, the Rams almost always have a chance to win.
After injuries derailed the first quarter of the season when the Rams got off to a 1-4 start, they have gradually climbed their way back into contention for the NFC West title and contention for a Wild Card berth.
Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team recently explained why he believes the Rams are the team no NFC team wants to face in the playoffs.
"The Rams have one of the youngest defenses in the league at multiple positions, and that side of the ball is starting to come together at the right time," Brooke said.
"General manager Les Snead hit some home runs in the 2024 NFL Draft, starting with first-round EDGE Jared Verse. He's racked up 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles as a rookie and is already one of the best players in the league at pressuring quarterbacks. Per PFF, he's third in the NFL among EDGEs, generating 58 pressures through 13 games.
"Verse leads the youngest defensive line in the league, which also features his Florida State teammate and fellow rookie Braden Fiske, who has six sacks and two forced fumbles. Second-year defenders Kobie Turner and Byron Young round out the Rams' top-tier pass rush, combining for 77 pressures in 13 games."
While the Rams' defensive line is formidable and will only improve over time, Brooke noted the Rams' young but talented defensive backfield. The Rams' defense is young and set up to succeed moving into the future.
"That young defensive front will keep developing, but the Rams also found a gem in the draft in safety Kamren Kinchens. The exciting Miami Hurricanes safety fell to the 99th pick in this past year's draft, but the Rams have quickly helped turn him into one of their top defensive playmakers. The 22-year-old has already recorded three pass breakups and three interceptions, including a 103-yard INT returned for a touchdown.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.