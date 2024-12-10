REPORT: Rams Win Broke a 245-Game NFL Streak
The Los Angeles Rams entered their matchup against the Buffalo Bills with few giving them a realistic shot of winning the game. The Rams have yet to look like the same team on a weekly basis, while the Bills had done so, establishing themsvles as one of the most consistent teams in the National Football League.
Still, all expectations and expert analysis have no impact on the game, as the Rams' shocking win on Sunday proved. While the Rams upsetting the Bills was noteworthy, so was the feat Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his team pulled off with their loss to the Rams.
John Breech of CBS Sports noted how historic Sunday's Rams’ win over the Bills was. The odds were stacked in the Bills' favor in many ways, but the Bills found a way to lose a game they could have won.
“The Buffalo Bills got a superhuman performance from Josh Allen on Sunday, but despite his huge game, the Bills still managed to lose to the Los Angeles Rams in one of the wildest games of the 2024 season,” Breech said.
“With the loss, the Bills made NFL history by basically inventing a new way to lose. Going into Week 14, NFL teams that scored at least six touchdowns with zero turnovers had gone 245-0 in the Super Bowl era (including playoffs).
"That record is now down to 245-1 with Buffalo's 44-42 loss to the Rams. Allen made NFL history by scoring all six of Buffalo's touchdowns in the game (You can read more about Allen's historic game here). The loss also marked the first time in franchise history that the Bills have lost a game when scoring 40 points, with their record dropping to 53-1.”
The Rams have four games remaining in the season, including three against NFC West opponents. They have a short week before playing the San Francisco 49ers on the road on Thursday Night Football.
Much like their games against the New Orleans Saints and the Buffalo Bills, the Rams' upcoming matchups against the 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, and Arizona Cardinals are also must-win games if they aim to control their destiny.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.