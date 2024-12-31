REPORT: Where do the Rams Rank After Winning NFC West?
The Los Angeles Rams have done the unthinkable by bouncing back from a 1-4 start to clinch a playoff berth. It is impossible to understate how rare of an occurrence that is.
Since 1970, only 15 teams in the National Football League had started 1-4 and made the playoffs. Yet, Rams head coach Sean McVay did precisely that, in what has arguably been his best coaching job since arriving in Los Angeles.
The Rams are now a few wins away from another trip to the Super Bowl.
Alexander Kennedy of the Pro Football Network recently released his power rankings following Week 17's slate of games. He ranked the Rams as the 10th-best team in the league after their win over the Arizona Cardinals and becoming NFC West champions.
"The Rams have come a long way since dropping four of their first five games," Kennedy said. "With their Week 17 victory over the Cardinals, Los Angeles has now won nine of its last 11 contests.
"Also, it clinched the NFC West on Sunday night with the strength-of-victory tiebreaker over Seattle. The Rams have played the third-hardest schedule in the NFL to this point, yet they have wins over the [Buffalo] Bills, [Minnesota] Vikings, [Seattle] Seahawks, and [San Francisco] 49ers (two), among others."
By winning the division, the Rams are guaranteed a home playoff game, but their opponent has yet to be determined. Rams head coach Sean McVay plans to keep a close eye on the remaining games around the league that will impact the Rams' opponent in the Wild Card round.
"I'll have them on," McVay said. "I'll definitely be paying attention to them, but I think for us, We'll clean this film up. We'll get with the coaches and then we'll start to get our plans together as far as what's the best way to approach our Seattle preparation like we would in any other week while having our eye on those games. Maybe a little bit more intentful, but that's typically what I would do if we had played a little bit earlier anyways."
McVay and the Rams aim to do the unthinkable once again once the playoffs start.
