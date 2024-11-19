Rams Have Huge Opportunity to Make Statement On Sunday
The Los Angeles Rams return home to face the Philadelphia Eagles in a game they must win to keep pace with the Arizona Cardinals. While the Rams could still make the playoffs as a Wild Card, any team in the playoff hunt would much rather win their division to get a home playoff game.
Considering the Rams started the season 1-4, how they get into the playoffs may not be a big deal to them. However, considering how close they are to pushing the Cardinals for the division title and potentially winning it, the Rams must continue to win.
Los Angeles has battled back from significant odds at the start of the season just to get to 5-5. Still, they must find a way to have a successful second half of the season.
The Rams' matchup with the Eagles has the potential to be one of the most exciting games of the weekend. Both teams could use a win, which means competition will be high.
Bill Bender of The Sporting News noted that the Eagles have played exceptionally well on offense this season, especially over the last few weeks. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has looked arguably the best running back in the National Football League this season and will be a primary focus for the Rams.
"The Eagles have been on their 'A' game around Saquon Barkley, who ranks second in the NFL with 1,137 rushing yards,” Bender said. “Matthew Stafford is coming off a four-TD performance. The Rams are 2-2 S/U at home, and the Eagles are 4-1 S/U on the road. That mentality will carry over for what is starting to look like the co-favorite with Detroit in the NFC. Home-field advantage will matter in that race.”
Bender picks the Eagles to win 29-19, which is somewhat shocking because of how the Rams have played lately. After their loss at home to the Miami Dolphins, it is not unfair to predict the Eagles to win, but predicting them to win by double digits seems a bit much.
The Rams can make a statement with a win over the Eagles on Sunday.
