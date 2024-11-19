REPORT: Expert Gives Rams Fair Ranking, All Things Considered
The Los Angeles Rams have won four of their last five games after starting the season off on the wrong foot. The Rams have battled their way back from the NFC West cellar to put themselves in the NFC West and playoff hunts.
After missing time with injuries, multiple Rams players have gotten healthy and returned to the team over the last few weeks. This has led to the Rams rattling off four wins in their last five games.
Los Angeles still trails the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West but the Rams are still very much in the playoff hunt. However, they are on the outside looking in at the moment and hope to change that over the next few weeks.
Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News recently released his rankings of every team in the National Football League following Week 11’s slate of games.
“The Rams got back to .500 by handling their long road trip to New England with Matthew Stafford getting locked back in with his wide receivers,” Iyer said. “The defense also keeps playing well with its revamped pass rush.”
Considering they started the season 1-4 with numerous injuries to vital players, the Rams have done a solid job this season. While every fanbase would like to see their favorite team as high as possible in power rankings, the Rams being ranked 15th in the league is fair.
The Rams are 5-5 and have had an injury riddled roster for much of this season. Their .500 record and their play with and without their best stars makes them being ranked near the middle of the league a valid assessment.
Still, the Rams have hopes of making it to the playoffs and being near the middle of the pack will not ensure that happens. Luckily for the Rams, there is just over half of a season worth of football remaining to be played.
They must take advantage of the rest of the schedule if they hope to make those playoff hopes come true. That starts this weekend at home against an Eagles team that will test the Rams in every way possible.
