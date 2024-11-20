REPORT: Why Rams' Matchup Against Eagles Will Be Telling For Offense
The Los Angeles Rams started the season with one of the most challenging schedules of any team in the National Football League. They did so minus some of their best players on both sides of the ball, leading to an abysmal start.
However, the Rams have gotten healthier over the last month or so and their record has reflected as much. The Rams have won four of their last five games and return home to face the Philadelphia Eagles.
Ben Rolfe of The Sporting News credited the Rams with not allowing the New England Patriots to become a trap game a successfully beating an inferior opponent.
However, the Rams have a much more difficult task at hand this Sunday when the Eagles come to town.
"The Los Angeles Rams got an impressive win on the road in New England, avoiding a potential trip hazard in their fight to remain in the NFC West,” Rolfe said. “They now head home to face a Philadelphia Eagles team that has extra rest and is the superior team in terms of our metrics.”
“They both rank similarly offensively and on special teams, but the Eagles have the edge defensively. However, the Rams have played the much harder schedule of the two teams.”
While many signs say the Rams have a shot to win the game, Rolfe believes the Eagles being favored is the right call. He notes that the Eagles have a formidable defense that matches well with the Rams on paper.
“Philadelphia is rightly the favorite in this game, with Los Angeles proving tough to judge on a week-to-week basis,” Rolfe said. “The Eagles haven’t always been convincing on offense, but their defense should be able to shut down the Rams’ offense. The under is very much an intriguing play here in a game that could total around 40 points.”
The Rams undoubtedly have a challenging schedule ahead that rivals their challenging schedule to start the season. However, it is the NFL and nothing comes easy, especially not playoff berths.
Los Angeles has little room for error in the NFC where many team will be in the running for a Wild Card spot. If the Rams want to go to the playoffs, they must play as if the playoffs start this week against Philadelphia.
