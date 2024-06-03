Rams News: Rival Pro Bowler Impressed By Greatness Of Matthew Stafford
Los Angeles Rams star quarterback Matthew Stafford has done it all in his career. He's a Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowler, holds the record for the first fourth quarter comebacks in a season, and holds a career playoff passing yards per game with 307.9.
The 36-year-old could retire happy if he wanted to, but he still feels like there's more out there and has plenty left in the tank. Stafford has been in the league since 2009; while he's done great work in his career, he doesn't get the notoriety or respect that many quarterbacks get. That's become the conversation surrounding Stafford, and while the move to L.A. has helped a little, the narrative remains the same for the most part. While that's the case with most, that isn't the case with Houston Texans Pro Bowl quarterback C. J. Stroud.
Stroud recently appeared on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast and spoke highly of Stafford. The Texans quarterback noted that Stafford could be in the same conversation as Tom Brady if he were privileged with similar talent before retracting that statement.
"Stafford, he's another one. He might be up there with Brady and them," Stroud said. "No, that's crazy. That's crazy. Let me go back. I'm a student of the game. Stafford's a dog. He's a dog. You don't understand. You're saying that. That's all I watch. I don't watch nobody else. I watch Mahomes at times because Mahomes does some stuff that you can't coach. Stafford, dog. He will beat you with the same thing every time. All that no-look stuff, I got that from (him). That's one of my biggest – like, I'm a fan of his."
However, Stroud said with confidence that Stafford, in the same situation as Aaron Rodgers with the Packers, Stafford would've won three or four Super Bowls.
"Hold on, hold on," Stroud said. "If you gave Matthew Stafford a chance like Aaron Rodgers had, I guarantee he might've had more rings, for sure. I'd say he'd have three, four. He's tough as nails, bro."
Stroud also added that he wants to train with Stafford and pick his brain a bit.
"If I go to L.A., I'll be trying to find bro. Like, we got the same trainers, I'll be trying to go where they're working out and just watch. He's elite," Stroud added.
Stroud is coming off one heck of a rookie season with the Texans, which saw him win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. The 23-year-old is on a great trajectory, and if he's looking at a guy like Stafford, then he's on a great path to success.