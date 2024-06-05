Rams News: Rookie Defender Wants to Work Double Duty for LA This Year
Los Angeles Rams' rookie edge rusher, Jared Verse, is facing a daunting task. As the No. 17 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and the third defender chosen, Verse is stepping into a significant role. With the departure of the legendary Aaron Donald, Verse is expected to help fill the void left by No. 99. While it's a monumental task, especially for a rookie, Verse is determined to rise to the occasion.
The edge rusher has the potential to be an impactful player on defense; however, he'll look to do more than just get to the backfield. According to Rams special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn, Verse wants to return kicks.
NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano shared the news on Twitter/X.
The chances of Verse doing this are unsure; however, he would be one big returner. As Siciliano stated, Verse is a big guy, standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 260 pounds.
The new kickoff rules are not just a change, they could potentially revolutionize the way we know football, at least to start the game. And Verse, with his interest in returning kicks, wants to be at the forefront of this potential game-changer. Under the new rule, the kickoff still takes place from the 35-yard line, but the rest of the kicking team will be on the other side of the field, lined up at the receiving team's 40-yard line, unable to move until the ball touches the ground. This could bring a whole new dimension to the game, and Verse is eager to make an impact in that department.
This will bring a new dimension to the NFL, and we'll see if Verse gets the opportunity to participate in it.
