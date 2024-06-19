Rams News: Sean McVay Breaks Down Specifically How Young LA Star is Taking Next Step
Eighth-year Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has taken the time to rave at length about rising second-year linebacker Byron Young. After singling the 2023 PFWA All-Rookie out for praise in conversation with former defensive end Chris Long, a Super Bowl champ, on his podcast "Green Light," McVay explained, in nuanced detail, exactly why Young was thriving — and how he's developing to take the next leap already with a productive spring, through OTAs and mandatory minicamp activites with the franchise.
"Now it's just continuing to say, 'Repetition is the mother of learning.' What's my primary, what's my complementary? Let me master that, let me understand and own where my opportunities are for taking calls, different things like that. I think he really did a great job. Even just something as simple as... when you're playing out of a two-point early on, in some of these rundowns and it's not no-pass, how about not false-stepping?" McVay said. "He's really done a great job, and I'm excited about where he can go and I thought he was one of the bright spots in the spring for sure."
Young, now 26, enjoyed an already-impressive rookie run with the Rams in 2023. He record 61 total tackles (42 solo, 19 assisted), eight sacks, four stuffs, two forced fumbles, and one recovered fumble. Los Angeles is certainly hoping he can take that next performative leap in 2024. Per McVay, it seems like he is very much developing the tools to help him take that leap.
More Rams: Los Angeles 2023 PFWA All-Rookie Earns Plaudits in Offseason