Sean McVay Commends Rams' Special Teams Unit After Incredible Display
The Rams' special teams unit had their best overall performance on Sunday, capping off a redemption year for special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn and company. Kicker Joshua Karty was 4/4 of field goals against Seattle, hitting field goals from 57 and 58 yards. He also made his extra point.
Punter Ethan Evans averaged 51.5 yards per punt, downing his first one at the Seattle one-yard line. The return game was also effective with Jordan Whittington having 80 total return yards on the day.
Sean McVay was more than ready to talk about his special teams unit, first complementing Karty. McVay stated in regards to his performance, “He was awesome. You talk about just how pure he struck the football today. I thought the last field goal that we had to be able to go up 25-24 was an excellent hold by [P] Ethan Evans and really good timing by [K] Joshua [Karty]."
"But to hit two longer 50-yard field goals the way that he did, I think he's peaking at the right time. He's just been so steady. I'm really proud of Josh, but I'm not surprised just based on the things that go on behind the scenes and how he's just been so steady throughout this journey that we've been on.”
McVay went on to touch on the role special teams plays in the playoffs exclaiming. “It’s a big part. You never know exactly how the game unfolds. Sometimes there are more opportunities to affect and influence the game than others, but I thought tonight they did exactly what they could. I think [WR] Xavier Smith's done a really good job making good decisions. [WR] Jordan Whittington, you talk about a guy that's fearless when he hits those kick returns. He almost came out on a real positive one. You can feel he's just a strong, fearless guy that gets full head of steam and we get connected, just based on the way that that plays set up, he's a threat to be able to take it.”
It seems that the Rams have three ultimate aces in their back pocket entering the postseason. The ability to score points and control field position looks to be a new element of the Rams' attack. Having such a tool is often the difference in winning and losing.
