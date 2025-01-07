Sean McVay Gives Positive Update on Rob Havenstein
After missing six games In 2024 including the Rams' NFC West clinching matchup against Arizona, Rob Havenstein is set to play against the Vikings. Havenstein has been absent the past several weeks due to an odd shoulder injury he picked up in practice.
Due to the injury, the injury plagued season Havenstein has had so far and the wear and tear already on Havenstein's body, the Rams have played it safe with his return. On Monday, when asked if his star right tackle would be on field for Wild Card Weekend, Sean McVay stated “That's the expectation.”
McVay went on to talk about the injury and how Havenstein has overcome the adversity associated with it stating, "Yeah, he’s been great. He’s done really well. There would've been a possibility that he would've played yesterday, depending upon the circumstances. I was talking to [VP, Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott] about it this morning. He’s made great progress. You want to make sure that you don't leave yourself susceptible throughout the course of the week in practice to any sort of setbacks while also making sure that you get it tested accordingly. Those will be things that we'll be cognizant of. I know he’s really champing at the bit ready to go, ready to help lead and do his thing and play the way that he's capable of. I thought it was a good performance by both Warren [McClendon Jr.] and Joe [Noteboom] yesterday. We are expecting Rob back and we're excited about that.”
The Rams will need to rely on Havenstein as he is expected to go up against sack artist and Pro Bowler Andrew Van Ginkle. Van Ginkle has found a home in Minnesota after reuniting with his former head coach in Miami Brian Flores. He has recorded career highs in sacks, interceptions, tackles and touchdowns.
If Havenstein is unable to play, Joe Noteboom is expected to start in his place. The swing tackle has had to start at both the left and right tackle position this season. Backup Warren McClendon will enter the game as the third string tackle. If a scenario occurs where Noteboom and McClendon have to be in the game, Noteboom will play on the left and McClendon will have to play on the right.
