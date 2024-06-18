Rams News: Sean McVay Praises Former 5th Round Pick Following OTAs
The Los Angeles Rams will need help from both sides of the ball to accomplish their goals in 2024.
With their potential and the right mix of experience and youth, the Rams are ready to compete with the best the NFC and the entire league has to offer. The road won't be easy, especially with the loss of Aaron Donald, but they have veteran leadership and young players who are eager to step up. One player showing promising potential as he enters his second year is the 2023 fifth-round draft pick, tight end Davis Allen.
Allen, the 175th pick in the 2023 draft, may not have made a significant impact in his rookie year, but his potential has not gone unnoticed. During an interview with the Rams' J.B. Long and D'Marco Farr, head coach Sean McVay has expressed his admiration for Allen's progress, hinting at a potentially game-changing performance in the near future.
"I thought Davis Allen took a tremendous step in the right direction," said McVay. "The game makes sense to him. I thought when Higbee ended up needing a spell towards the latter part of the year if he missed a game, Davis filled in and he did a great job. Played big time in Baltimore, he played big in Washington, made some big-time plays in the Detroit game. I always loved watching his tape at Clemson where there's certain guys you can just see have a feel."
OTAs are over, and training camp will start in late July. We'll see if Allen can commit to making significant strides. McVay said that the game makes sense to him now and that he loves Allen's feel for the game.
Allen's game will be needed now more than ever, with veteran tight end Tyler Higbee set to miss at least half of the season after suffering a torn ACL and MCL in the NFC Wild Card Round against the Detroit Lions. Allen may not have shone like fellow rookies in this class, Puka Nacua, Kobie Turner, Steve Avila, and Byron Young. However, he has a chance to show that he can be an impact player in McVay's offense and be that security blanket for quarterback Matthew Stafford.
The 23-year-old, along with newly signed tight end Colby Parkinson, will be tasked with taking the L.A. offense to the next level.
