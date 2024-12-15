Sean McVay's Quick Thinking Turned Things Around with Rams
The Los Angeles Rams had a difficult start to the season. After a terrible start, the team's challenging start forced head coach Sean McVay to place more emphasis on building deeper connections with the players.
“Yeah, it's a good question," McVay said. I think you're always looking for ways to positively influence and impact change. I think what it really boils down to is communication and just spending time with guys, being more connected, being more present, and not necessarily feeling like you have to be in your office game planning. Being able to kind of take your hands off the wheel, trust a lot of different people to do their jobs, but be more connected with this group.
“That’s ended up making me [feel] a whole lot more fulfilled because when you're able to develop relationships and feel more connected to not only the team, but your coaching staff and just be a little bit more present, you realize how much you thrive on that. The appreciation for the responsiveness of this group, how willing they are to do whatever we ask, and how much it motivates you to want to do right for them. I think it's a continuous journey, but I think the simple word that I would say is connection. Connection, communication, and consistently caring about these guys on a daily basis."
After starting the season 1-4, due to injuries and numerous young players playing, McVay began trying to establish connections with guys at various spots on the depth chart. It helped the Rams become closer as a team, and many of the Rams' players returning from injury to a close team.
"I think just being around," McVay said. "Sometimes you have a rhythm and a routine that you've established that's been applicable for previous years. What I'm always trying to learn is how do you evolve? How do you figure out what's the appropriate approach for this given team? What's the next iteration to be able to sustain a way that you want to do things, influence, and impact positive change?
"This group, we have a lot of youth, but I think just being around more. You might have spent a window of time when there are meetings going on of game planning third downs or red zone and you're saying, 'You know what? Let's be in all these different meeting rooms and have a chance to be able to interact, make sure that you're involved in what's going on in all three phases, and continuing to trust the great coaches that you have to be able to do their jobs.' That's lessened the load, and it's also made me better for them by trusting them more."
